COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open at Maine Mall

Northern Light Homecare & Hospice announced it will open a vaccination clinic in the vacant space formerly occupied by Pier 1 imports

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired Friday, Feb. 26 when the new age-based vaccination plan was announced.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to open at the Maine Mall this week, Northern Light Health announced Monday.

The clinic, which will be operated by Northern Light Homecare & Hospice, will be set up in the space formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports in the mall. Northern Light said in a release the clinic is being set up this week with the hopes of opening the clinic on Wednesday, March 3.

The clinic is being opened in partnership with Brookfield Properties, the Maine Mall management company.

“To date we have vaccinated close to 8,000 people with most clinics taking place at our office in South Portland. This partnership expands our ability to vaccinate as many as 800 people a day which is greatly needed as the availability of vaccine increases,” Northern Light Homecare & Hospice President Colleen Hilton said in a statement. “Not only is it vital to the community, but Brookfield Properties is committed to the effort as well as they are donating the use of the space. In addition, our friends at One Stop Rentals in Portland have donated the chairs and tables for the duration of the vaccine clinics.”

Those eligible for the vaccine, which will expand to those age 60 and older starting Wednesday under Maine’s new age-based vaccination plan, will be able to be vaccinated at the clinic. To register, visit northernlight.org or call 207-205-8551.

Northern Light Homecare & Hospice is also offering remote clinics. So far, clinics have been opened in Calais, Waterville, Brewer, Peaks Island, Cornish, Limington, Waterboro, and Kittery to help vaccinate those with limited access or who cannot travel.

This week, clinics are planned for Monhegan Island, Biddeford, Bridgton, and Stonington.