Central Maine Healthcare completes 'soft launch' of COVID-19 vaccine, plans to release more appointments

Central Maine Healthcare gave the COVID-19 vaccine to over 900 people at two of its hospitals over the weekend.

MAINE, USA — Central Maine Healthcare is preparing to release new COVID-19 vaccine appointments at two of its hospitals.

The hospital system did a soft launch on Friday and Saturday, vaccinating more than 900 people. Some people were in Phase 1a and others were Mainers ages 70 and older.

All vaccine appointments are booked for this coming Saturday, February 6 at CMMC in Lewiston, as well as at Bridgton and Rumford Hospitals.

The hospital system plans to release more appointments for February 13 at its Bridgton and Rumford locations. They're asking people to keep checking the website for availability.