Brewer High School holds COVID vaccine clinic for students

BREWER, Maine — Getting more COVID-19 shots into younger arms was the theme at Brewer High School on Monday.

Students who are 16-years-old and older and have parental consent are able to get the Pfizer vaccine at school Monday and Tuesday.

The clinic is a partnership between Brewer High School and Bangor Drug. Organizers say there is no cost to students or their families.

Cathryn Sherman is the school nurse at Brewer High School.

"Once the governor opened it up to that age group of 16 and above, that’s when school nurses started moving across the state really to get their students vaccinated," Sherman said.

Students and staff are hoping this will mark a big step towards a return to normalcy.

Brooklyn Fick is a junior at Brewer High School and was one of the first students vaccinated on Monday.

"I think that if we all were to get the vaccine and we would be back for athletics," said Fick. "I mean, I’m an athlete and I would like regular seasons this year and be able to have games and practices and if we all have that then we won’t have to be in quarantine so much and we can all be there and participate yup and get back to normal."

"It’s certainly been a plan to help families get their child vaccinated and make that easier for them by having it here at school," Sherman said.

"Um, yeah, I don’t like shots and that wasn’t that bad. It didn’t burn or anything. It was just a little yup. And I am glad it is over with, haha," said Fick.

Organizers said one of the reasons they are doing it now is so they will have time to get the second dose in before the end of the school year.