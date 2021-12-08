Bowdoin College requiring all students, staff to get COVID booster by start of next semester

Bowdoin President Clayton Rose said this means students, faculty, and staff will need to get a booster on or before Jan. 21.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Bowdoin College is requiring students, faculty, and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot in order to return to campus next semester.

Bowdoin President Clayton Rose said in a letter to the campus community Wednesday that the college is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive their booster within 30 days of becoming eligible.

According to Rose, for all but a small number of faculty and staff, this means they will need to get a booster on or before Jan. 21.

The college already requires all students to be fully vaccinated with two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To make obtaining a booster more convenient for students, faculty, and staff, Rose said the college will provide a COVID-19 booster clinic on campus next week in partnership with Mid Coast Hospital.

The details of the clinic are as follows:

Location: Farley Field House

Dates: Monday, Dec. 13; Wednesday, Dec. 15; and Friday, Dec. 17

Hours: 8 a.m. to noon

Booster: Pfizer

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Bates College, Colby College, the University of Maine, and the University of New England via email Wednesday about whether or not they have plans to require boosters for the spring semester.

Bates, UMaine, and UNE all said they encourage boosters but have not mandated them. Colby did not immediately respond.

"We are considering mandating boosters but haven't made a final decision yet," UNE spokeswoman Sarah Delage said. "We are also holding booster clinics on both the Biddeford and Portland campuses for our students and employees this week."

"We are encouraging boosters for our students, we are not yet requiring them," Bates spokeswoman Mary Pols said.

"We are strongly encouraging a booster shot with an awareness campaign featuring Chancellor Malloy, UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and other university leaders as we conclude the fall semester but have not yet announced a booster mandate for the spring semester," UMaine spokesman Dan Demeritt said.

For more information on Bowdoin's booster requirement, click here.