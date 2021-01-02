Bangor COVID-19 vaccination clinic will stay open despite snowstorm

Northern Light Health says the COVID-19 vaccination site at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will be open despite a snowstorm.

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Health announced on Sunday the COVID-19 vaccination site at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor WILL BE OPEN as scheduled on Tuesday, February 2 in spite of the predicted snowstorm of 6-12 inches of snow.

According to Northern Light Health spokesperson Karen Cashman, if you have pre-registered and have an appointment, and can safely get to Cross Insurance Center, we will be there to vaccinate you at your scheduled time.