Bangor COVID-19 vaccination clinic will stay open despite snowstorm

Northern Light Health says the COVID-19 vaccination site at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will be open despite a snowstorm.
BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Health announced on Sunday the COVID-19 vaccination site at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor WILL BE OPEN as scheduled on Tuesday, February 2 in spite of the predicted snowstorm of 6-12 inches of snow. 

According to Northern Light Health spokesperson Karen Cashman, if you have pre-registered and have an appointment, and can safely get to Cross Insurance Center, we will be there to vaccinate you at your scheduled time. 

If you are unable to make your appointment, please call Northern Light Health at (207) 204-8551. 

