Two Bangor pop-up walk-in COVID clinics held Sunday and Monday

Bangor Public Health is hosting another J&J pop-up COVID Vaccine clinic on Monday, July 12th at Eastern Maine Community College's Johnston Gym from 10 a.m. to noon.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Public Library hosted a pop-up site COVID vaccination clinic Sunday morning.



The first of its kind clinic to be hosted inside the library hoped to reach community members interested in the one-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot.

The clinic was put on by Bangor Public Health and Community Services, with program manager Jennifer Doyle at the helm.

She said the goal was to host a clinic at a convenient location in downtown Bangor on a Sunday, where more people tend to be out and about.

"The other thing is we've typically had an appointment only (vaccine), and so this is a walk-in-clinic. So if someone didn't want to make an appointment, but were walking by they can come in and get their shot," said Doyle.

Dawn Goodson took advantage of the opportunity, stopped by the library, and received her one-and-done shot.

"I was very excited to just do the one-shot, and of course I was a little nervous, cause you know...needles! but honestly, it was great, I was done in just a few seconds," said Goodson.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved for people who are 18 and older.

Bangor Public Health is hosting another pop-up clinic tomorrow at Eastern Maine Community College's Johnston Gym from 10 to noon for those who want the J&J shot. Walk-ins are welcome.