x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vaccine

Two Bangor pop-up walk-in COVID clinics held Sunday and Monday

Bangor Public Health is hosting another J&J pop-up COVID Vaccine clinic on Monday, July 12th at Eastern Maine Community College's Johnston Gym from 10 a.m. to noon.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Public Library hosted a pop-up site COVID vaccination clinic Sunday morning.

The first of its kind clinic to be hosted inside the library hoped to reach community members interested in the one-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot.

The clinic was put on by Bangor Public Health and Community Services, with program manager Jennifer Doyle at the helm.

She said the goal was to host a clinic at a convenient location in downtown Bangor on a Sunday, where more people tend to be out and about.

"The other thing is we've typically had an appointment only (vaccine), and so this is a walk-in-clinic. So if someone didn't want to make an appointment, but were walking by they can come in and get their shot," said Doyle.

Posted by Bangor Public Health & Community Services on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Dawn Goodson took advantage of the opportunity, stopped by the library, and received her one-and-done shot.

"I was very excited to just do the one-shot, and of course I was a little nervous, cause you know...needles! but honestly, it was great, I was done in just a few seconds," said Goodson.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved for people who are 18 and older.

Bangor Public Health is hosting another pop-up clinic tomorrow at Eastern Maine Community College's Johnston Gym from 10 to noon for those who want the J&J shot. Walk-ins are welcome. 

If you would like the one-shot J&J vaccine but can't make it to EMMC on Monday, Doyle said you could call (207) 992-4548 or email vaccines@bangormaine.gov to schedule an appointment at a time and date of your convenience. 

Related Articles