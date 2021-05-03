Bangor’s mass vaccination site to move from Cross Insurance Center

The COVID-19 vaccine site will move to Union Street, Northern Light Health announced. The new location will open for vaccinations on May 11.

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Health’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Bangor will soon have a new home. The health care provider announced Monday that the vaccine site will be moving from the Cross Insurance Center to the Northern Light Health Center, located at 885 Union Street in Bangor, and will start offering vaccinations there on Tuesday, May 11.

Northern Light Health said the decision to move the vaccination site, which has been operational since February, comes as over half of eligible Mainers are vaccinated.

“It is time we shift our approach to ensure that those who have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated can continue to do so after moving out of the Cross Insurance Center,” Northern Light said in a release.

Last week, Northern Light said the Cross Insurance site would soon close and said daily appointments have fallen in recent weeks.

The last vaccine clinic for first doses at the Cross Insurance Center will be May 6, with a tentative final day of operation for those who need final doses set for May 27. Northern Light said those who have outstanding second doses after May 27 will be contacted directly to get their second dose at the Union Street location.

Eligible Mainers can start registering for vaccinations at the Union Street health center at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3. Northern Light says walk-in vaccinations will also be offered, although they recommend registering online to ensure faster service. Visit covid.northernlighthealth.org or call 207-204-8551 to register.