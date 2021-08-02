Bangor hospital hosts weekend vaccination clinic

St. Joseph Hospital has a long list of qualifying patients and non-patients. When there is a dose available, a person will be 'randomly' chosen from the list.

BANGOR, Maine — Thousands of eligible Mainers are still eagerly awaiting their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In order to address the need, St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor recently kicked off a weekend vaccination clinic, to be held on either Saturday or Sunday, to administer the received allotment, about 200 doses a week.



Dr. Dave Koffman says the hospital is currently just using the Moderna vaccine as it doesn't have the ultracold refrigerators needed in order to store the Pfizer vaccine. However, these vaccines will be distributed differently than other larger hospitals, like Northern Light Health and Maine Health.

"Our clinics are on-site. We are open to the community. They can call a community line to get information to get put on a list. Right now we are open to everyone and we are just randomly picking people so, it's basically if you win the lottery, you can get a vaccine," says Dr. Koffman.



Dr. Koffman says it has been difficult for smaller independent hospitals like St. Joseph to get vaccine allocations but hopes to keep this weekend vaccination clinic up and running with the limited doses it keeps receiving.

"It's been more difficult, the state has been prioritizing the mass vaccination sites and I understand why they are doing that, we've been in touch with the state and they've been able to give us vaccines, but in small amounts," says Dr. Koffman.

About 200 seniors are getting their COVID-19 vaccine today thanks to a vaccination clinic @stjoeshealing. Charles Burger is a retired internal medicine doctor. “Being in the medical profession, I felt it was my duty to be a leader in getting the vaccine.”#NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/3LNNnabtIS — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) February 7, 2021

Skip Howard received its first vaccine dose on Sunday.

"I grew up during the last stages of Polio in the '50s, and it had been around for decades, so for me to get a vaccine within a year, less than a year, I think it's very impressive! It speaks to the technology and the science," said 75-year-old Howard.

Today we held our first COVID-19 vaccine clinic. We’re now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to St. Joseph Healthcare patients who fall into the 70+ age group by appointment only.



Join our vaccine info mailing list: https://t.co/VvqEE2UF6w#Maine #heybangor #thisisourshot pic.twitter.com/hgabAmYrY9 — St. Joseph Healthcare (@stjoeshealing) January 23, 2021

Retired Dr. Charles Burger was also at Sunday's vaccination clinic with his wife, both getting the Moderna vaccine after the hospital called them. The Burgers are both patients at St. Joseph Hospital.

"They called us which was a really good way to do it rather than scrambling for a scheduled spot," said Burger. "I really felt it was my duty to be a leader in getting the vaccine."

Koffman says St. Joseph will keep holding weekend clinics as they keep receiving doses.