Bangor High School to host vaccination clinic

The clinic will open Friday. Any students 16 years old or older can get vaccinated as long as they have parental consent.

BANGOR, Maine — In an effort to vaccinate young Mainers, Bangor High School will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday.

Students age 16 and older will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine if they have parental consent. School staff will also be able to get vaccinated.

"We just like to see people vaccinated," says Kathy Harris-Smedberg, Bangor School Department interim superintendent. "We also know that if students are vaccinated... if they're in close contact [with someone with COVID-19] they don't have to quarantine."

The clinic will be in the school's gymnasium between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Pre-registration and consent forms can be found here.

Schools around the state are working to get the COVID-19 vaccine into younger arms. I'll take you to some of the new clinics this morning on @newscentermaine at 5:30 and 6:30.#wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/GbHx7EtDZy — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) May 11, 2021

Brewer High School hosted a vaccination clinic for students on Monday. Another one is scheduled for Tuesday.

MaineHealth plans to open a vaccination clinic for students at Poland Regional High School on Tuesday. A site will also be set up at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School for Wednesday.