City of Augusta partners with MaineGeneral to host mass COVID-19 vaccine site at Civic Center

Mainers age 70 and older, as well as those eligible under Phase 1A, can pre-register for the clinic now.

The City of Augusta will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the city's Civic Center in partnership with MaineGeneral.

Medical professionals from MaineGeneral Medical Center will run the day-to-day operations and administer the vaccines.

If you are age 70 or older, you can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Augusta Civic Center online, 24/7, at www.mainegeneral.org/covid or by calling, toll-free, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-866-XOUT-C19 (1-866-968-8219).

More than 10,000 people have already pre-registered. Pre-registration is required through the website or phone number.

Do not pre-register if you are not currently eligible for the vaccine. City staff said if you do, the website will not save your information and you will need to pre-register again when your time to enroll is open.

"Currently, demand for vaccine greatly outpaces supply. It may take weeks for a person to get a call from MaineGeneral to schedule their vaccinaton," the City of Augusta wrote in a statement.

The site will have both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on hand.

When registering, the patient will be scheduled for the first and second dose. You will not be asked for social security or credit card information.

There are no out-of-pocket costs. Patients will need to present their state ID and proof of residency, such as an electric bill, upon arrival at the site.

Staff are asking people not to arrive more than 10 minutes prior to their appointment. The waiting line and monitoring locations are set up to follow CDC guidance of social distancing. An appointment typically takes about 45 minutes.

The Augusta Civic Center site is Maine's fourth COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

Since February 1, MaineGeneral has already provided doses to more than 1,380 people in the community.