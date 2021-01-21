Amazon offering to help Biden administration with coronavirus vaccinations

The company’s worldwide operations leader is offering their technology, operations and communication capabilities to assist in distributing vaccines.

Newly sworn-in President Biden could get some help in the effort to vaccinate more people for coronavirus from Amazon.

While some businesses have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon’s business has boomed. Meanwhile, the effort to vaccinate Americans has hit roadblocks with the toughest component being what logistics experts call “the last mile" -- getting the vaccine injected into someone’s arm.

It’s part of the distribution process that Amazon has excelled at, getting packages on your doorstep in a timely and efficient manner.

Now the massive company is offering the Biden administration its logistical know-how to help with vaccinations.

In a letter to the incoming administration, the company’s worldwide operations leader offers their technology, operations and communication capabilities to assist in getting vaccines to people who need them.

Amazon is also offering more than just its tech. It also floated the idea of turning its facilities into vaccination sites.