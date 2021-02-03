35 Hannaford Pharmacies across Maine to begin administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The pharmacies will be receiving a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and will begin administering the vaccine as soon as it’s made available.

Hannaford Supermarkets says it will begin COVID-19 vaccination efforts at 35 pharmacies across Maine this week.

“Our stores and pharmacies, located throughout Maine and staffed by experienced health care professionals, are committed to serving as community partners in vaccinating the public,” Wendy Boynton, RPh, director of pharmacy services at Hannaford, said. “By working together to immunize the public, we can help keep Mainers from contracting this virus.”

Working with Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services (Maine DHHS) and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC), the pharmacies will be receiving a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and will begin administering the vaccine as soon as it’s made available.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only through Hannaford’s online scheduler at www.hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine to Maine residents who meet Maine's new age-based eligibility guidelines.

“As more vaccine becomes available, we’ll be opening up more vaccine appointments and extending to additional pharmacies,” Boynton added. “The web site offers the most current and comprehensive information about vaccine administration—and we encourage the public to check the web site regularly for up-to-date information and appointment availability. Since the online scheduler updates in real time and reflects true appointment availability, customers are asked not to call the pharmacy for appointment information.”

The 35 Maine stores that will begin offering vaccines include:

Auburn (Androscoggin County)

Lewiston (Androscoggin County)

Mechanic Falls (Androscoggin County)

Bridgton (Cumberland County)

Brunswick (Cumberland County)

Gorham (Cumberland County)

Gray (Cumberland County)

Portland-Forest Ave. (Cumberland County)

Portland-Riverside (Cumberland County)

So. Portland-Millcreek (Cumberland County)

Standish (Cumberland County)

Westbrook (Cumberland County)

Windham (Cumberland County)

Farmington (Franklin County)

Ellsworth (Hancock County)

Waterville-Elm Plaza (Kennebec County)

Winthrop (Kennebec County)

Camden (Knox County)

Rockland (Knox County)

Damariscotta (Lincoln County)

Oxford (Oxford County)

Lincoln (Penobscot County)

Old Town (Penobscot County)

Biddeford (York County)

Saco (York County)

Waterboro (York County)

York (York County)

Turner (Androscoggin County)

Jay (Franklin County)

Augusta-Cony (Kennebec County)

Rumford (Oxford County)

Skowhegan (Somerset County)

Buxton (York County)

Kennebunk (York County)

Wells (York County)

In November, Hannaford was approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and signed with the Centers for Disease Control to be a recipient of vaccines. Hannaford Pharmacies began vaccination efforts in Massachusetts and New York in late January.

In preparation for vaccine administration, Hannaford:

Purchased additional freezers and prepared pharmacies to receive the vaccine.

Provided additional training and education to pharmacists, pharmacy interns and technicians.

Purchased additional personal protective equipment.

Developed digital appointment forms and scheduling tools to decrease wait times and maintain social distancing.