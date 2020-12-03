BANGOR, Maine — According to the U.S. Navy, a Reservist tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 in Bangor, marking the first positive case of a Reservist.

According to a press release, the individual is currently quarantined at home, and people that the individual immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are also in self-isolation.

A "presumptive positive" case means the test is pending confirmation from the U.C. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

On Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine CDC held a press conference and announced Maine's first presumptive positive case. The woman who tested positive is in her 50s and is from Androscoggin County.

NEWS CENTER Maine has not been able to confirm if the Reservist is a second case, or if it's the same individual Mills announced Thursday afternoon.

The Maine CDC and her health care provider are investigating her travel history and possible community exposure.

The individual is quarantined at her home.

"The Maine CDC has been preparing for this eventuality since the end of last year,” Mills said. “With one presumptive positive case, Maine has a unique window of opportunity to delay an outbreak, like those we see in other states, and to minimize our exposure.”

"Commander, Navy Reserve Force is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population. "

RELATED: A list of what's been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: What does it mean for a disease to be a pandemic?

RELATED: South Berwick police adapting response measures due to coronavirus

RELATED: Maine has its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus