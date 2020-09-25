UPDATE: Governor Curtis Ferry to resume operations at 1 p.m. Friday after employee tests negative

The Captain Frank E. Thompson Ferry continues to operate, and the Rockland Ferry Terminal remains open.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Update

Maine DOT Spokesman Paul Merrill said the employee’s test came back negative, and that the ferry will resume its regular schedule at 1 p.m. Friday.

Original Story

On Thursday, the Maine State Ferry Service was informed that an employee was tested for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining until the test results come in.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Governor Curtis Ferry temporarily suspended operations for the rest of the day so it can be disinfected. This is according to Maine DOT Spokesman Paul Merrill.