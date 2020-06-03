SEATTLE — Beginning Monday, the University of Washington will not have classes in person through the end of the quarter on March 20.

UW President Ana Mari Cauce wrote a letter to faculty and staff Friday asking instructors to hold classes and exams remotely. If classes can't be held remotely, the university will allow grades to be submitted based on work done to this point.

Pending health department guidance, the university plans to resume normal class operations on March 30 when the spring quarter begins.

The announcement was made as King County battles a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 13 people and sickened dozens more.

Meantime, a UW staff member who works at a building west of the main Seattle campus has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

The staff member works in the Roosevelt Commons East, in the 4300 block of 11th Ave. Northeast, according to a letter sent Friday from Geoffrey S. Gottlieb, interim chair of the UW Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases.

The employee was last in the building on February 24, 27 and 28 and is now in self-isolation at home.

The infected person is believed to have had "limited contact" with anyone outside their immediate office floor. Those who were in direct contact with the individual were contacted and asked to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the person, according to Gottlieb.