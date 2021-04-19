University of Maine System exempts fully vaccinated students from quarantine

UMS announced Monday that vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals are exempt from quarantine requirements even if they come into contact with someone with COVID-19.

MAINE, USA — The University of Maine System (UMS) announced Monday that vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals are exempt from quarantine requirements if they come into close contact with someone known to have COVID-19.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving a J&J shot or 14 days after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot.

This policy change follows consultation with state public health officials.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah shares that vaccinated individuals are no longer required to quarantine as part of a message encouraging vaccination in a “This is Our Shot, Maine” video produced by the University of Southern Maine.

The University of Maine System’s Together for Maine public safety initiative includes weekly asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 for all students, faculty, and staff participating in on-campus experiences this semester, and contact tracing to isolate infected individuals. UMS universities maintain 529 units of quarantine space to support individuals found to be close contacts as defined by public health authorities.

As part of the vaccination campaign, the UMS Science Advisory Board and the Vaccine Planning and Partnership Task Force are surveying students, faculty, and staff to assess vaccination plans and determine how best to provide information and educational materials to members of the community.

According to the task force, nearly three-quarters of the 4,200 respondents to the survey have been or plan to get vaccinated, including 75% of responding UMaine students.

The University of Maine System and the Vaccination Planning and Partnership Task Force are constantly monitoring developments with the vaccines currently in use under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization approval process.

UMS is encouraging but not requiring vaccination at this time.

