PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Thousands of cyclists usually go to Portsmouth, New Hampshire every year to take part in 'Cycle the Seacoast.'

The event raises money for the American Lung Association, and now COVID-19 research.

This year the event went virtual, and one man from Massachusetts is cycling a little differently. Bob LeBlanc has ridden more than 100 miles on his unicycle.

He said he got into riding one as a kid, and was hooked ever since.

"People give you a double-take. A lot of comments. A lot of good comments. You don't hear the clown thing anymore," said LeBlanc.

So far LeBlanc has raised nearly $1,000. He said the cause is close to his heart, after losing his father to lung disease in 2009.

He said it's now more important than ever to raise money for the organization.

RELATED: 'Cycle the Seacoast' goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

"What better way to raise awareness and raise money for a great cause. Especially with this COVID-19. It goes after your lungs," said LeBlanc.

The American Lung Association is investing $25 million to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics.

Participants can complete their 'Cycle the Seacoast' experience by cycling 25, 50 or 100 miles at their own pace to raise money for the American Lung Association before June 30, 2020.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus



---

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Real-time Maine daily coronavirus COVID-19 updates: Sunday, May 24, 2020

RELATED: Volunteers place flags to honor Veterans at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston for Memorial Day

RELATED: Downtown Bangor restaurants renovate during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Two new cases of COVID-19 reported by Maine Department of Corrections