UNE moves all undergraduate classes online amid rise in student COVID cases

In just the past week, UNE saw 27 new COVID-19 cases among students at its Portland and Biddeford campuses, which is more than the previous six weeks combined

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 29, 2020.

All undergraduate classes at the University of New England (UNE) will be moved online through at least Wednesday, March 31. This is according to a letter sent to students by Jennifer DeBurro, dean of students and vice president for student affairs, and Paul Berkner, D.O., director of student health services.

Effective at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25, undergraduate students have been told to shelter in place in their dorms or, for commuter students, in their homes off-campus.

In just the past week (March 18 - March 25), 24 students at the Biddeford campus and three students at the Portland campus have tested positive for COVID-19. That's more new positive cases among students than there were in the previous six weeks combined.

"We will test all undergraduate students tomorrow (Friday) and again on Tuesday and we will provide further information on Wednesday about next steps," DeBurro and Berkner said in the letter. "Commuting students and Sokokis residents will be tested in the Alfond Forum, students residing in the hotel will be tested on site at the hotel, and the remainder of residential students will be tested in their respective residence halls. A follow up email will be sent this afternoon to include a schedule and instructions for this testing."

According to DeBurro and Berkner, the recent outbreak has been limited to undergraduate students. They said the Portland campus will remain open for graduate classes and other activities.

Additional information for undergraduates included in the letter:

Commuter students should not return to campus until further notice.

The Commons, Forum Café, and Windward Café will be open for takeout only. Residential students should not leave campus to purchase food elsewhere and are not permitted to have deliveries made to campus. Residential students should only leave their dorm rooms to pick up food, and should return to their rooms immediately.

Students residing in the hotel will have food delivered to them.

ID card access will be needed to access buildings on campus.

The library and other common study spaces will be closed.

All athletics and undergraduate research will pause during this time.

"As has been consistent throughout the pandemic, clusters of cases seem to come from small group activities happening off campus. There are no signs of transmission in classrooms, " UNE communications director Sara Delage told NEWS CENTER Maine. "The are always working to remind students to be diligent about following CDC guidelines to avoid transmission. They are proud of the success they have had up to this point and point to the rising cases as a reminder that we are very much still in a pandemic."

Younger Mainers account for a growing number of COVID-19 infections in the state, raising concerns that they could fuel another spike.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said last Thursday, March 18, that it's possible the virus isn't affecting older Mainers as much because they have received most of the coronavirus vaccinations in the state. However, the state is monitoring the situation, he said.