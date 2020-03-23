BIDDEFORD, Maine — The University of New England in Biddeford, Maine announced on its website Sunday that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

UNE says the employee is self-isolating, as is everyone the employee came in contact with. Employee workspaces have also been cleaned.

UNE President James D. Herbert said in a statement that employees and students who have come into contact with anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 or are themselves showing symptoms to stay home. Employees should immediately contact their health care provider and UNE's human resources department. Students with symptoms are encouraged to contact their primary care provider or the Student Health Center at 207-602-2358.

Editor's note: The above video shows you how to make hand sanitizer. MaineHealth’s Dora Mills gives NEWS CENTER Maine the recipe.



NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Bath Iron Works worker has COVID-19

RELATED: Maine CDC urges caution while enjoying the great outdoors during coronavirus spread

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR | Coronavirus in Maine: Monday Blog updates

RELATED: Coronavirus in Maine Blog: 89 confirmed positive cases



NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section here.