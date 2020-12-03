The America East Conference announced Thursday that its women's and men's championship games will not be played.

The UMaine women were scheduled to take on Stony Brook on Saturday at 5 p.m. The game is canceled.

In a statement posted to the America East Conference's official Twitter account, the conference said in part:

"The decision was made in consultation with the conference's leadership in light of the recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a proactive decision to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and everyone on our campuses."

