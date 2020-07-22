UMaine, UMass Amherst to analyze COVID-19 droplets

Bio-engineers from the universities will lead the development of a 'membrane' to stop the virus.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine (UMaine) and the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst will team up to analyze COVID-19 droplets in hopes of developing a membrane that will stop the flow of the droplets.

According to the scientists, their goal is to develop a membrane that can be used as an insert in any air filtration system to capture virus-containing droplets making it easier to collect and analyze.

The end product would be inexpensive so it can be used in high -risk locations such as hospitals, schools, elder-care facilities, and travel hubs.

The researchers say their inspiration comes from the pitcher plant which has a liquid membrane that traps insects.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

#UMaine, @UMassAmherst researchers are bioengineering a novel membrane to capture COVID-19 airborne droplets. Their inspiration comes from nature: the pitcher plant, with its liquid membrane that traps insects. https://t.co/XY4la5Sd2f — University of Maine (@UMaine) July 21, 2020

UMaine announced that the project was awarded $225,000 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and will be led by UMaine biomedical engineer Caitlin Howell and UMass Amherst chemical engineer Jessica Schiffman. UMaine virologist Melissa Maginnis will also contribute.

In their NSF proposal, the researchers said, “Disease-causing agents such as the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that take form as bioaerosols present unique challenges for disease surveillance, containment, and treatment. This work will fill a critical gap in current methods of monitoring the spread of disease.”

According to UMaine, previous attempts to design aerosol collection systems for viruses have had limited success because of the difficulty of retrieving intact virus particles from a solid filter surface or inadequate or low air filtration rates.

