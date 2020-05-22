MAINE, USA — Understanding COVID-19 in its entirety can be a difficult task. In order to help Mainers gain a better understanding of the virus, USM’s Muskie School of Public Service and the University of Maine Graduate and Professional Center will begin hosting a new short course and webinar series on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class is slated to begin on June 1 with six sessions, the last planned for June 11. The series is entirely free to the public and will feature online lectures by University of Maine experts in the fields of public health, policy, law, and business. Each expert will lecture on the pandemic through their disciplinary lens, to highlight how to better understand, track, mitigate, and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

"People are very focused on health and personal health, family well being, and absolutely that is the number one concern, but there are so many other issues that are also intertwined with this particular crisis," Firooza Pavri of Muskie School of Public Service said.

The first class on June 1 will feature Dr. Nirav Shah, the Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Dora Mills, the Chief Health Improvement Officer at MaineHealth.

Registration for the webinar can be found here.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Maine CDC confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Cape Memory Care

RELATED: 'We're not closing our country' if second coronavirus wave hits, Trump says

RELATED: Nail salons opening date delayed due to coronavirus, COVID-19

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist