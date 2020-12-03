MAINE, USA — The University of Maine system will reimburse room and board charges on an "appropriate and prorated basis," according to Executive Director of Public Relations Dan Demeritt.

This announcement comes after the UMaine system announced Wednesday that classes will be taught remotely after spring break, which is next week, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Demeritt said the UMaine system will post guidance on requesting room and board refunds on its public health advisory website by noon on Wednesday, March 18.

The schools in the University of Maine system are:

University of Maine in Orono

University of Maine at Augusta

University of Maine at Farmington

University of Maine at Fort Kent

University of Maine at Machias

University of Maine at Presque Isle

University of Southern Maine

The universities will be notifying on-campus residential students to make plans to leave campus by Sunday, March 22, with personal and educational belongings necessary to complete their semester requirements remotely.

The universities said they will provide housing and dining options to students who must remain in or return to their on-campus residence due to personal circumstances.

The UMaine system had previously said they were taking the opposite approach and were asking students to stay on campus over spring break if possible, to avoid people traveling to possibly infected areas and back to their university.

The prospect of university students traveling domestically and internationally over spring break in the face of the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration for COVID-19, which was made Wednesday, prompted Chancellor Dannel Malloy to direct the transition to remote instruction and take steps to limit occupancy in the university’s residence halls.

