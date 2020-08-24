UMaine System reports 9 total COVID-19 cases among students, faculty

There are now seven known cases of COVID-19 among students: six at UMaine Orono, one at Maine School of Law, one at the USM, and one at UMaine Farmington.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System (UMS) says there are now nine total COVID-19 cases among students:

Six at UMaine, including four in a fraternity and one at an off-campus location

One at University of Southern Maine (USM)

One at the Maine School of Law

One at UMaine Farmington (UMF)

On Friday, UMF President Edward Serna said an adjunct faculty member tested positive.

'We have confirmed that an adjunct faculty member who lives in the greater Farmington area tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling back to Maine from out of state. The individual was tested by their primary care provider and did not participate in the on-campus asymptomatic testing program,' Serna wrote in a letter addressed to the UMF community. 'As a result, the Maine CDC has determined that no quarantining of UMF students, faculty or staff is required at this time. The adjunct faculty member is in isolation at home and is working with the Maine CDC with support from UMF.'

On Thursday, USM President Glenn Cummings said an out-of-state student at the University of Southern Maine tested positive.

According to Cummings, the USM student who tested positive:

Is now living in Maine, but not in a USM residence hall

Is taking no on-campus classes this fall

Is currently in isolation at home

Was only on campus for asymptomatic testing.

Based on the circumstances of this case, Cummings said the Maine CDC has determined that no quarantining of USM students, faculty or staff is required at this time.

On Wednesday, two additional cases were reported that brought the total number to seven, including UMaine at Fort Kent's first reported case. However, on Thursday, UMaine System Executive Director of Public Relations Dan Demeritt said Maine CDC has now released that student from isolation. UMaine Fort Kent therefore has zero cases. With the added case at USM announced Friday, there remains seven cases within the UMaine system.

UMS says there are no known cases at any of the other UMS campuses.

There have been 1,398 tests done to date with one positive result; the six other positive tests were done through testing venues not associated with UMS screening.

UMS has a screening dashboard that is updated daily with results.

A fourth positive case was reported Monday that involves a University of Maine School of Law student who was returning from out-of-state and received a positive test for COVID-19 from a venue not associate with the UMS screening strategy.

UMS says the results were received before any contact with Maine Law students, faculty, or staff, and says the student is now isolating with support from Maine Law and is doing well.

On Tuesday, a fifth known case was reported at UMaine in Orono, marking the fourth positive case on the campus.

UMS says the student is in the same fraternity as a student previously reported to be positive.

UMS implemented a three-phased asymptomatic screening and public health monitoring strategy made possible through a partnership with Jackson Laboratory and CovenientMD. Phase one arrival screening is currently underway; nearly 1,400 tests have been conducted with one positive result at the University of Maine.

In addition to the law student, two other positive tests were identified through other testing venues not associated with the university’s screen strategy.

UMS is extending planned asymptomatic COVID-19 testing through the fall semester, with plans to sample approximately 2,000 students, staff, and faculty members “at least every 10 days,” according to a release. Phase three will now last through the Thanksgiving holiday end of in-person instruction.

“Our screening strategy is working as intended, identifying and isolating a case of COVID-19 that might otherwise have gone undetected and possibly spread infection on our campus and in our classrooms,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in a release. “More than 5,000 Black Bears have already committed themselves to being leaders in our science-based public health campaign this fall. With everyone doing their best, we can stay safe and together throughout the semester.”

All community members who work, study, or participate in campus-based activities will be subject to the random sampling to monitor and limit the spread of COVID-19. Online university students who do not visit campuses will not participate in the screening.

Phase two will begin shortly after classes begin on Aug. 31, retesting all students tested in the arrival phase one.

Phase three sampling of approximately 2,000 students and employees at least every 10 days will begin in September, soon after the completion of phase two screening. The precise number of tests conducted in the phase three sampling will be determined by an analysis of the incidence rates in phases one and two, and the statistical modeling employed by university scientists.

Wastewater testing to monitor public health conditions will be implemented on the campuses with the infrastructure necessary to support wastewater testing: UMaine, UMaine at Fort Kent, and UMaine at Machias.