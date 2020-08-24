UMaine System reports its fourth positive COVID-19 test

UMS extends COVID-19 testing through fall semester as phase one of its arrival asymptomatic screening strategy continues

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System (UMS) says a fourth student has tested positive for COVID-19. The fourth positive case reported Monday involves a University of Maine School of Law student who was returning from out-of-state and received a positive test for COVID-19 from a venue not associate with the UMS screening strategy.

UMS says the results were received before any contact with Maine Law students, faculty, or staff, and says the student is now isolating with support from Maine Law and is doing well.

UMS implemented a three-phased asymptomatic screening and public health monitoring strategy made possible through a partnership with Jackson Laboratory and CovenientMD. Phase one arrival screening is currently underway; nearly 1,400 tests have been conducted with one positive result at the University of Maine.

In addition to the law student, two other positive tests were identified through other testing venues not associated with the university’s screen strategy.

UMS is extending planned asymptomatic COVID-19 testing through the fall semester, with plans to sample approximately 2,000 students, staff, and faculty members “at least every 10 days,” according to a release. Phase three will now last through the Thanksgiving holiday end of in-person instruction.

“Our screening strategy is working as intended, identifying and isolating a case of COVID-19 that might otherwise have gone undetected and possibly spread infection on our campus and in our classrooms,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in a release. “More than 5,000 Black Bears have already committed themselves to being leaders in our science-based public health campaign this fall. With everyone doing their best, we can stay safe and together throughout the semester.”

All community members who work, study, or participate in campus-based activities will be subject to the random sampling to monitor and limit the spread of COVID-19. Online university students who do not visit campuses will not participate in the screening.

Phase two will begin shortly after classes begin on Aug. 31, retesting all students tested in the arrival phase one.

Phase three sampling of approximately 2,000 students and employees at least every 10 days will begin in September, soon after the completion of phase two screening. The precise number of tests conducted in the phase three sampling will be determined by an analysis of the incidence rates in phases one and two, and the statistical modeling employed by university scientists.

Wastewater testing to monitor public health conditions will be implemented on the campuses with the infrastructure necessary to support wastewater testing: UMaine, UMaine at Fort Kent, and UMaine at Machias.