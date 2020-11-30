UMaine System reports 121 known, active cases of COVID-19

There 110 cases at UMaine in Orono, 2 cases at UMA, 4 at UMF, 1 at UMPI, and 4 at USM.

ORONO, Maine — Among more than 30,000 students, faculty, and staff in the University of Maine System (UMS) community, there are 121 known, active cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, UMS reported seven additional cases since Sunday's update: six among non-residential students at UMaine in Orono, and one new case in a non-residential student at the University of Southern Maine.

Here is the total, active case breakdown across UMS schools:

UMaine: 110

UMaine at Augusta: 2

UMaine at Farmington: 4

UMaine at Presque Isle: 1

University of Southern Maine: 4

There are currently no active cases at UMaine at Fort Kent, UMaine at Machias, or the UMaine School of Law.

The cases reported are identified through UMS's asymptomatic screening and other testing venues. When an individual is released from an isolation order by a public health agency, the active case number shared in the Together for Maine daily update is reduced to reflect that change.