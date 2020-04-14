ORONO, Maine — The Raymond Fogler Library at the University of Maine (UMaine) is working to collect stories related to COVID-19. Library employees say the goal is to preserve the story of the unprecedented time.

The project will be used to create a community archive.

Researchers say they knew early on this was going to be a time at UMaine and throughout the state that people will want to look back on.

"And the just the global aspect of this. We've seen Ebola and other major illnesses like that in particular countries but the fact that this was so worldwide and affected so many different countries really made it appear to me that this was going to be the major story of our time," Matthew Revitt, an archivist at the Fogler Library, said.

Revitt said the project just launched last week and they've already gotten a lot of materials to add.

"We've so far been able to get quite a lot of material from the president's office and a bunch of the major administrator offices," he said.

Now, researchers are asking for those who are a part of the UMaine community, including alumni, to submit their own stories about what it's been like living, working, and learning from home.

If you're interested in sharing your story with the Fogler Library you can send materials to matthew.revitt@maine.edu.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: coronavirus



RELATED: Watch live: President Trump, coronavirus task force to give update

RELATED: Maine, N.H. Delegation urge DOD to reinstate paid leave policy at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

RELATED: Maine coronavirus updates: Tuesday, April 14

RELATED: Governor Mills extends 'civil state of emergency' due to coronavirus, COVID-19