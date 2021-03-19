UMaine cancels weekend baseball series due to COVID-19 case

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has canceled a scheduled series for the Black Bears baseball team this weekend at Stony Brook following a positive COVID-19 case in the program.
Six members of the baseball program are quarantining.
"Our student athletes have modeled safe practices this year and we are proud of what they have accomplished in competition and in the effort to limit the spread of infection," said University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy in a press release. "We are making incredible progress in the fight to end the pandemic and must stay vigilant on our campus and throughout the community to stay together safely for the rest of the semester."
UMaine said the Antigen and PCR testing for the baseball program continues for all student-athletes, coaches, and support staff twice a week.