Uber to offer 10 million free, discounted rides for people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations

Uber said it's partnered with groups dedicated to serving communities of color to ensure transportation is not a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

WASHINGTON — Uber is going to begin offering free or discounted rides to people who are getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

The ride-hailing company said the program will include up to 10 million rides for people going to and from a vaccination appointment, along with trips for their second doses.

Uber said it has initially partnered with organizations dedicated to serving communities of color including the National Urban League, the Morehouse School of Medicine and the National Action Network.

"We hope our technology can help make the largest-ever global immunization campaign a success and deliver the benefits of the vaccine quickly, effectively and equitably," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

The company did not say when the free or discounted rides will begin.

As part of Thursday's announcement, Rev. Al Sharpton said the National Action Network is looking forward to working to knock down the transportation barrier that could impact communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

National Urban League CEO Marc H. Morial noted that the availability of a vaccine is no guarantee that it'll reach the communities who most desperately need it.

"It will require a historic effort on the part of government, private industry and community groups working all working in coordination," Morial said. "We commend Uber for taking the initiative in forming these crucial alliances and we are proud to move forward together in helping to heal the nation.”