Two Long Creek employees test positive for COVID-19, MDOC says

A total of 139 people in the Maine Department of Corrections, among staff and residents, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Two staff members at the Long Creek Youth Development Center (LCYDC) in South Portland have tested positive for COVID-19, the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) said Tuesday.

The employees, who received positive rapid antigen test results, are awaiting confirmation through PCR testing.

As a result of these two cases, LCYDC, in consultation with Maine CDC, has initiated PCR testing of 10 residents who live together in one unit and approximately 120 staff, including contracted employees. Testing will continue throughout the week, and results are expected on a rolling basis.

The MDOC says the two employees who tested positive are in isolation.

On October 27, the MDOC announced the Maine CDC had opened an outbreak investigation at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham after three employees tested positive.

MCC has completed a second round of facility-wide testing. Results show there are no new cases among the resident population outside the two units where the outbreak began.

As of Tuesday, 13 staff and 118 inmates have tested positive. Of those who have tested positive, 14 have recovered.

At the Maine State Prison in Warren, it's been 8 days since there was a positive test result. The facility has completed a second round of facility-wide testing, and results confirm there are no new positive cases among staff and residents, the MDOC says.

Three staff members had tested positive, two of whom have recovered, and three residents have tested positive.