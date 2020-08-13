Two Foxcroft Academy student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

As a result of the positive tests, Foxcroft Academy is postponing summer workouts, and the decision as to when to start back up will be discussed at a later date.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Two Foxcroft Academy student-athletes recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Academy said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The affected students were involved in summer session workouts at school.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we canceled summer workouts on Tuesday after hearing rumors that student-athletes were exhibiting coronavirus symptoms,” Arnold Shorey, Foxcroft Academy Head of School, said. “We were alerted on Wednesday that two of them tested positive. After consulting with medical professionals, we informed parents of students that would have come into contact with the infected student-athletes at the workouts.”

The Maine Principal Association (MPA) sanctioned summer workouts have been in session since July 6. Foxcroft Academy student-athletes and coaches have followed health and safety protocols every day at these sessions, as set forth by the MPA Sports Medicine Committee that includes screening on-site before each practice, and following MPA guidelines.

Shorey said the student-athletes did not contract the virus on campus

“The infected student-athletes did not contract the virus on campus as the exposure happened elsewhere,” Shorey said. “The athletes are not be blamed as nothing was done knowingly.”

As a result of the positive tests, Foxcroft Academy is postponing summer workouts, and the decision as to when to start back up will be discussed at a later date. The MPA recently set September 8 as the starting date for fall sports preseason.