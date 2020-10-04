WESTBROOK, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Two employees at the Sappi Fine Paper Mill in Westbrook have tested positive for COVID-19, both of whom appear to have been infected due to exposure outside of the mill.

Both employees and all employees who had been in close contact with them have been quarantined, consistent with CDC guidelines. Sappi is in the process of developing a protocol for employees to wear masks.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Yarmouth Clam Festival canceled due to coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Worldwide deaths reach over 101,000; US has 18,000

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Friday, April 1

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist