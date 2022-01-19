'Tsunami of omicron cases' | 3 things you need to know from Maine's COVID-19 briefing: January 19, 2022

Wastewater testing, breakthrough cases, and a testing backlog are all topics the Maine CDC and Northern Light Health discussed Wednesday.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is facing a testing backlog of roughly 46,000 positive COVID-19 test results that is overwhelming state epidemiologists to the point that they can no longer provide daily single-day case counts.

Testing backlog

Dr. Nirav Shah, the Maine CDC Director, explained the issue during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing. He said the "tsunami of omicron cases" of people testing positive is piling up, while staff are trying to review the results, de-duplicate any, and enter them to a U.S. CDC website, a process which takes time. Shah said the testing backlog makes daily case counts not reflective of the true spread of the virus on a given day.

Wastewater testing expanding

Because of the backlog, the Maine CDC is expanding the wastewater testing program to roughly 20 communities across the state, including Guilford, Bethel, and Bath.

Shah said the communities will represent a wide range of urban, rural, and a spectrum of vaccination rates in Maine cities and towns.

He said wastewater testing gives a more timely view of how fast COVID is spreading in a community, regardless of who chooses to get tested.

"We are being aggressive in our approach to expanding wastewater testing because as I mentioned a moment ago, it fills a gap. We think it is a better predictor and metric than our for example daily case counts, and it helps us provide a more holistic view of where we stand in the pandemic," Shah said.

Breakthrough cases rising

Northern Light Health doctors say they are seeing breakthrough cases that require hospitalization increasing. One reason is because of how omicron is able to evade the protection of the vaccines.

Dr. James Jarvis said the majority of patients who have more severe disease, such as those needing ICU care or ventilators to breathe are unvaccinated.

"If we look at those who are in our intensive care units and on our ventilators —the overwhelming majority of them — 70% of them are people who have not been vaccinated, so vaccinations work. This is another thing that shows us that they do because otherwise, we would see far more breakthrough cases than we are right now," Jarvis said.

To put all this in context, the Maine CDC reports less than 30% of people in the state are unvaccinated, but they make up the majority of people hospitalized with the virus.

Augusta Armory ending vaccinations

The Augusta Armory, which opened on Dec. 7 in response to the need for booster shots in Maine, will give its last vaccinations on Jan. 27.

Jan. 20: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Jan. 25: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Jan. 27: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

No appointment is needed. There will be all vaccines for all eligible ages.