Editor's note: The coronavirus pandemic is changing life for all of us.

The Transportation and Safety Administration now says any state driver's licenses that expired as of March 1, 2020 are still acceptable as identification for up to a year after the expiration date. This new nationwide policy will stay in effect until 60 days after the coronavirus, or COVID-19 national emergency officially ends.

That's good news for Maine residents who are unable to renew expired licences because of the coronavirus pandemic. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced the closure of all motor vehicle offices on Tuesday until further notice. You can still access many services through the Maine state's website, including renewing some driver's licenses.

There's no word on how this could affect Maine's October deadline for REAL IDs. Right now, as of October, anyone without a REAL ID will not be able to board a plane or gain access to secure government facilities unless they have a passport.

