Trump falsely claims COVID-19 'affects virtually nobody' as US death toll hits 200,000

While speaking to a crowd of supporters in Ohio Monday, President Donald Trump told the crowd that the coronavirus pandemic “affects virtually nobody,” and said it doesn't pose much of a threat to young people.

That's something that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has refuted when he once said about the virus that “It can be serious in young people.”

The comments come as the U.S. has recorded now around 200,000 deaths in the wake of the pandemic, and trying to mitigate its spread.

The president also told the crowd, “It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems, if they have other problems, that’s what it really affects, in some states thousands of people, nobody young, below the age of 18, like nobody, they have a strong immune system, who knows?” Trump said.

According to the CDC, Americans that are between the ages of 0-17 make up about 8.4% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, and about 107 Americans between the ages of 0-18 have died from COVID-19.

The CDC also reported that weekly hospitalizations for children has steadily increased for SARS-CoV-2 infections in children under the age of 18.

Experts believe that there are many more asymptomatic infections among the youth population in the U.S. that the data shows, and with the return to school, fears are mounting those numbers will only rise.

A study from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association showed that, in the U.S., over 513,000 children have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.