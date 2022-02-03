Convoy leaves Hermon for Kennebunk to rally against COVID restrictions

Organizers say they plan to end up in central Maryland by the end of the week for another rally.

HERMON, Maine — Convoys from all over the country are headed to the nation's capital to protest COVID-19 related mandates and restrictions.

Recently, truck drivers shut down border crossings in Canada. The blockades were in protest of Canada's COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates. The protests have inspired some in Maine to take part in a trucker convoy here in the U.S.

The "Downeast to D.C." convoy left the Dysart's Truck Stop in Hermon around 8 a.m. Wednesday, consisting of several semi-trucks and other vehicles. Some were decorated with American flags.

Organizer Tiffany Kreck said the convoy was traveling to Kennebunk, where a rally is scheduled for 11 a.m. at The Lodge at Kennebunk. The convoy is expected to continue south to central Maryland, where another rally is planned later this week.

The “Downeast to D.C.” trucker’s convoy just left Dysart’s in Hermon. They’re heading to a rally in Kennebunk to protest federal COVID-19 related mandates. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/P5j20UpEKH — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) March 2, 2022

Once in Maryland, Kreck said they plan to protest President Joe Biden's extension of the country’s national emergency over the public health risk of COVID-19. Kreck is asking participants not to go into D.C.

“We are not here to threaten anybody," Kreck told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We’re not there to create chaos within the city’s capital. We’re there to speak to our leaders and to display to them this hope and this exhaustion that is stretched across people across the country now."

Kreck added that she wants people to leave any political signs and flags at home.

"This is not about a politician," she explained. "This is about a policy. This is about the rights of each individual, and that spans political parties on both sides of the aisle.”

Kerk said it’s up to each participant how long they want to stay in Maryland.

Biden said he extended the national emergency because more than 900,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and he needs the full capacity of the federal government to respond to the pandemic.