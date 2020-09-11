FEMA disaster reimbursements usually cover only 75% of total expenses. This reimbursement covers 100% of the cost with help from the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Town of Falmouth has received $30,253.19 in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for COVID-19 expenses. These expenses were incurred between the start of the pandemic and October 1.

The funds covered many expenses including :

Fire-EMS Staffing— At the beginning of the pandemic, Falmouth was one of the first places in Maine to have known positive COVID-19 patients. As a result, Falmouth Fire-EMS increased per diem Firefighter/Paramedic and EMT staffing to assist with the initial surge in call volume of COVID-19 related illnesses. Additional crew provided coverage for quarantined staff and assisted with the daily decontamination of ambulances, station, and apparatus after responding to COVID-related calls. The cost of the additional crews was $13,744.73.

FEMA funding also covered the cost of supplies used for cleaning and decontaminating the station, apparatus, and crew. Funding also went toward the purchase of PPE, including surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, gowns, and safety glasses. The total spent on supplies was $7,7677.13. External Communications – During the spring, the Town produced multiple mailings to alert residents on the dangers of COVID-19 and to provide information on safe town operations and other resources available including food and general assistance and federal support for businesses. The Town says many residents do not rely upon or have access to digital communications and were no longer picking up weekly newspapers. The cost of external communications was $8,831.33.

In most cases, FEMA disaster reimbursements only cover 75 percent of the total approved expenses. This reimbursement is 100 percent of the total cost, 75 percent paid by FEMA, and the additional 25 percent from the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. There is no local or state share required for these projects.

“It’s a lot of work for staff to document these expenses,” Falmouth Emergency Management Director and Fire-EMS Chief, Howard Rice said. “There is a lot of extra paperwork required by the Federal government which can be difficult to keep up with during a crisis. Fortunately, we have systems in place that allow staff across multiple departments to track and submit these expenses. It was a team effort and worth it in the end.”