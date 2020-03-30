LOS ANGELES — Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States after recovering from the coronavirus in Australia.

They were both photographed driving around Los Angeles, where they live, on Friday, E! News reported.

The couple was in Australia, where Hanks was filming an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, when they tested positive for the virus. Hanks and Wilson took to social media on March 11 to announce the diagnosis. Production of Luhrmann's film was officially postponed a few days later.

