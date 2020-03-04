MAINE, USA — Should you wear a mask out in public? It’s a question on the minds of many caught at the divide on whether it will help or hurt in the fight against the coronavirus.

For weeks, officials have urged community members to avoid buying masks, saying doing this robs healthcare workers of desperately needed protective wear at the front lines. But now, we're hearing a different message, seeing the potential benefits masks could have for the average person.

The Trump Administration is expected to announce guidelines that will recommend many Americans wear face masks when out in public, to curb transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The Associated Press is reported that the recommendation will apply to those living in hard-hit areas only, and it is not mandatory.

Experts say there's new, but still inconclusive evidence that this practice might help "flatten the curve" of COVID-19's spread.

NEWS CENTER Maine is learning more from Maine experts and will update this story.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.newscentermaine.com/coronavirus.

--

RELATED: Maine Coronavirus Live Blog: 9 dead, 432 confirmed cases

RELATED: Maine Department of Labor starts schedule for unemployment calls

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US death toll passes 6,000; cruise ship passengers begin disembarking in Florida

RELATED: 3M responds to Trump's invocation of Defense Production Act to obtain N95 masks

RELATED: All your ‘stay-at-home’ order questions answered

RELATED: Homeless shelter in Portland temporarily banning new arrivals

RELATED: US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak