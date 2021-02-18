'This ruling is unacceptable' | Portland Catholic Bishop pushes back against Gov. Mills' pandemic guidelines

Bishop Robert Deeley says the new religious gathering guidelines offer no relief to parishes and parishioners.

PORTLAND, Maine — In a statement released on Thursday, Feb. 18, Portland Bishop Robert Deeley voiced his frustration with Governor Janet Mills' updated religious gathering guidelines.

“This ruling is unacceptable and does nothing to provide relief to our parishes and parishioners. Many Maine Catholics who were frustrated by the previous limits are now perplexed and upset. The governor must reconsider this and go to a percentage model,” said Bishop Robert Deeley. “Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and other states have been and continue to be at 50% capacity for worship services. Over 30 states have no capacity restrictions for worship. We have asked for even 25%, but the governor’s office will not engage in a discussion on why that makes sense. This ruling, though sold as an ‘expansion,’ provides no real advance for the vast majority of the state.”

On Friday, Feb. 12, Gov. Janet Mills announced the new guidelines for places of worship across the state.

The new limits indicate how many people can be in a house of worship at the same time. The old limit was one person per every 1,000 sq. ft. or 50 people total, whichever number was smaller, but the limit was increased to five people per 1,000 sq. ft or up to 50 people, whichever is greater.

According to spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, Dave Guthro, of Maine's 141 Catholic churches, less than 10 will see an increase from the current capacity levels despite many worship spaces exceeding 20,000 square feet.

News Center MAINE spoke with Father Daniel Greenleaf who serves The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston when the guidelines were updated on Feb. 12 and he also voiced his frustration.

"I don't know why we are treated any differently than New Hampshire or Vermont," he said.

In New Hampshire and Vermont, religious gatherings are capped at 50 percent capacity, and in Massachusetts, it's 40 percent.

The statement from Bishop Deeley was released the day after Ash Wednesday which marks the start of Lent, a period of intense spiritual renewal for Christians who prepare to celebrate the commemoration of Christ’s passion, death, and resurrection.

“To watch as Catholics are stopped from entering some of our churches, with capacities over 1,000, because they are the 51st and 52nd person is not right, particularly during Lent,” said Bishop Deeley. “Our parishioners have suffered enough. We ask that the governor consider the mental and spiritual needs of Mainers, in addition to her other considerations.”