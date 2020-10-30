'This is serious': CDC Director Dr. Shah after Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 cases surge by more than 100 in last 24 hours

Maine CDC Dir. Dr. Nirav Shah is says the Maine COVID-19, coronavirus surges is here in the state now. Coronavirus update Friday, October 30, 2020.

MAINE, USA — Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the COVID-19, coronavirus surge is here in Maine. In a tweet posted Friday, Dr. Shah said, "To my fellow #Maine people: today there are 103 new #COVID19 cases statewide. I will post additional details soon. The surge here is. Take action now. For your sake, and for the sake of your family and community, wear a mask and stay apart. This is serious."

KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll remains at 146.

The Maine CDC reported an additional 103 cases Friday.

Of the 6,570 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 5,829 are confirmed by test and 741 are probable.

486 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

5,495 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

To my fellow #Maine people: today there are 103 new #COVID19 cases statewide. I will post additional details soon.



The surge here is. Take action now. For your sake, and for the sake of your family and community, wear a mask and stay apart. This is serious. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) October 30, 2020

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine