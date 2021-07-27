'Things have changed significantly just in the past few weeks' | Maine could see a return to indoor masking

As of Monday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the delta variant accounts for about 47% of the new cases in the state.

BANGOR, Maine — Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah joined in on a Bangor City Council meeting Monday night to offer his thoughts on where the state stands in respect to COVID-19. He said if he had been speaking to city councilors a few weeks ago, he'd have a brighter outlook.

One of the main topics of discussion was the possibility of a change in Maine's indoor masking guidelines. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

While Shah didn't know on Monday exactly what the U.S. CDC would announce Tuesday, he did say that he has prepared his staff for a return to wearing masks in indoor settings.

“I don’t know exactly what direction the U.S. CDC will go, but similar to the discussion around schools, what I’ve told my staff is that we probably need to be prepared even for fully vaccinated folks to, for the time being, go back to wearing masks in indoor settings,” Shah said.

As of Monday, Shah said the delta variant accounts for about 47% of the new cases in the state. According to a weekly genome sequencing summary released on July 23, there are 29 confirmed cases of the delta variant in Maine.

The delta variant is a mutated form of the coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

Shah said there are 33 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine as of Monday morning. On Friday there were 25 people in the hospital, so that number grew by eight over the weekend, according to Shah.

Stat of the day #2: On Friday, there were 25 people in the hospital with #COVID19 in #Maine.



Today, the number is 33. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) July 26, 2021

The Maine CDC has also seen additional COVID-19 patients being placed on ventilators, as well as an uptick in deaths, according to Shah.

“We’re seeing transmission of the more contagious delta variant, particularly in parts of the state where there are more unvaccinated individuals," he said. "And a fraction of those folks are ending up in the hospital; and a fraction of those folks are ending up on a ventilator; and a fraction of those folks, sadly, are passing away.”

Shah said this is a trend that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future

“That foreseeable future could be weeks, but some epidemiologists whom I've spoken with recently have feared that it could go on for even longer periods of time into the fall," he said. "It’s too early to tell right now.”

Shah told Bangor city councilors they should be prepared for the possibility that even vaccinated children may be wearing masks in schools in the fall.