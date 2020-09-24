'They didn't contract it here': Sanford social club frustrated about Maine CDC outbreak investigation

The Wolves Club said it voluntarily closed at the beginning of September. Maine CDC says there's possible evidence transmission occurred before the closure.

SANFORD, Maine — "They didn't contract it here," said Trevor Brown.

Trevor Brown is frustrated the Maine CDC has launched a COVID-19 outbreak investigation into his establishment, the Wolves Club in Sanford.

"How can there be an outbreak if we've been closed for three weeks?" asked Brown.

Brown said he voluntarily shut his doors at the beginning of September, after learning some of his members attended a funeral where people tested positive.

"We did not want maybe other people that caught onto that to come into this club, so we did the safety factor," said Brown.

But the Maine CDC said it started an investigation at the Wolves Club after five members and one employee tested positive.

"We are aware the Wolves Club has been closed. However, before they were closed, there was evidence about the possibility that transmission occurred there," said Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

Brown said he also received a letter from the city dated September 21 saying it received complaints staff and customers weren't wearing face masks, people were not social distancing, and that he was not limiting the number of people inside.

"Obviously if they got a complaint, it would have to have been three weeks ago. Why did they wait that long to send it out," asked Brown.