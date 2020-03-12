Testing to begin on filtration system designed to capture Covid-19 pathogens

The technology, which borrows an idea from nature, traps air borne pathogens in a membrane insert.

ORONO, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine Orono are on the brink of developing new filtration technology to capture and analyze air droplets that contain Covid-19.

Before the pandemic, scientists had found a way to capture live bacteria particles out of the air, borrowing an idea from a plant that uses a thin layer of liquid to trap insects.

Researchers created membrane inserts, that can be used in air filtration systems. The technology proven more than three times more effective than large filtration systems to collect pathogens. Testing will begin next week in special designed labs at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. Researchers will use less-lethal a virus first.

"So if we can catch this virus and pull it off the membrane for testing, we are confident we can do the same thing with SARS-CoV-2,' Caitlin Howell, a biomedical engineer at UMaine and the project's lead researcher said.

Researchers plan to start trials using live strains from Covid-19 in March.