The numbers are in: 350K Mainers registered for vaccine sweepstakes

Registration is now closed. The winner, who would win nearly $900,000, will be announced on the Fourth of July.

AUGUSTA, Maine — In a little more than two weeks’ time, 350,256 Mainers registered for the “Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” for a chance to win nearly $900,000.

Registration for the sweepstakes, which launched on June 16 to encourage vaccinations ahead of the Fourth of July, closed at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Since the program’s launch, 350,256 Mainers age 12 and older vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine registered for a chance to win $1 for every person vaccinated. Anyone who has been vaccinated since December 15, 2020, was eligible to register.

As of Thursday, the prize totals $891,207 and will continue to increase until July 4. Gov. Janet Mills will announce a winner that afternoon, she said.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah joked with members of the media during a previous coronavirus briefing that the drawing would be “a little less photogenic and you and your colleagues would have hoped for.”

“There will not be a giant machine with swelling ping pong balls. I tried,” he said, “it just wasn’t in the cards.”

Mills said the winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries, using a process that mirrors that used by the Maine State Lottery. Potential winners are subject to verification of eligibility and agreement to comply with the official rules, according to Mills.

The sweepstakes represented another push by Mills and her administration to vaccinate as many Maine people as possible ahead of Independence Day. President Joe Biden had set a goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults with at least one dose by the holiday, but the U.S. will fall short of that goal.

White House officials, while acknowledging they are set to fall short, insist they’re unconcerned. “We don’t see it exactly like something went wrong,” press secretary Jen Psaki said last week, stressing that Americans’ lives are still better off than they were when Biden announced the goal.

As of Thursday, 66.7% of Americans age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 57.7% have been fully vaccinated. Maine reached Biden’s goal weeks ago. According to data from the U.S. CDC, 77.6% of adult Mainers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.