The Honey Paw in Portland closes until further notice after employee tests positive for coronavirus, COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine — In a Facebook post Wednesday, The Honey Paw said an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Thus, out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant is closed until they are sure it is safe to open.

According to The Honey Paw, the staff member did not work on site while experiencing symptoms, and they did not interact with guests at any point when they were at the restaurant.

The Honey Paw said it has had extensive contact tracing protocols in place since reopening and will be taking the necessary time to ensure that all staff members who may have had contact with this person are tested.

The announcement comes the same week Eventide Oyster Co. shut its doors after an employee similarly tested positive. Both restaurants are on Middle Street in Portland.

The Honey Paw concluded its Facebook post Wednesday with the following:

We are grateful for the open lines of communication at Big Tree Hospitality, the plans we laid in advance to prepare for situations like this, and our hardworking team who are committed to keeping each other and our guests safe, because though it may be a process we never hoped to go through, we are confident that we will smoothly and efficiently be able to work toward safely reopening as soon as possible.

We hope to have an update very soon