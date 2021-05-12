The anxiety that comes with re-entering society after the COVID pandemic

As COVID vaccines are distributed, many excited to return to normal, others stressed and anxious after the coronavirus pandemic

For the last year Mainers wore masks, kept their distance, and stayed home but now as more than 50% of eligible Mainers have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, some restrictions have been eased.

That has a lot of people excited, but for some, it's causing a lot of stress.

A number of people we spoke to declined to speak on the record for this story because of the stigma associated with talking about mental health, but Ashley Costa, wife to NEWS CENTER Maine anchor, Chris Costa agreed to sit down with me though she was hesitant, too.

"To be honest, I thought at least three different times about canceling. It was really hard for me to do this today," she said.

Costa said she's more cautious than most people anyway, but she became a mom during the pandemic which has heightened her anxiety surrounding the virus. She's been spending almost every day isolating at home with her 1-year-old daughter who can't get immunized.

"I would love to see people again, I can't wait to feel comfortable out in the world," Costa said.

She's not the only one experiencing this, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 41% of adults say they have experienced anxiety during the pandemic, which is up from 11% pre-pandemic.

"I think there are some people who are chomping at the bit to be more social but there are some people who think it's really scary," Dr. Alexis Wilbert said.

The proof the anxiety problem has gotten worse can be found in the appointment books of therapists all over Maine who are all seeing an increase in their caseloads.