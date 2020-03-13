BANGOR, Maine — "Prepare, don't panic" is what hospital officials are saying in Bangor.

Saint Joseph set up a tent right outside its emergency room.

While no one in the hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, it is trying to find a way to keep anyone who could have come in contact with the virus out of the ER.

This tent would give the hospital a place to screen patients and help those who may have COVID-19 as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"By having you seen by a nurse seen by one of our clinicians, get you tested, and get you out quickly without mingling you with all the other patients who you could even infect or frankly you could get a different infection from," Dr. Jonnathan Busko said.

The tent is usually used after someone is around hazmat materials but when the Coronavirus outbreak began, officials thought it could be used in this situation, too.

