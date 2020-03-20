The deadline for Americans to file their taxes will shift from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Twitter Friday.

The Trump administration previously announced that most individuals and businesses would be allowed to delay paying their federal tax bills for 90 days as part of an emergency relief plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Americans had still been told to file their taxes by tax day.

In a follow-up tweet Friday, Mnuchin called for those who were expecting a tax refund to still file right away.

---

