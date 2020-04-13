SYLVANIA, Ohio — We continue to show you the heartbreaking coronavirus numbers as they progressively rise. But right here in our community - some are already beginning to get better.

64-year-old Sylvania resident Jeannelle Hart spoke exclusively to WTOL about her battle and what it was like inside her home as her entire family faced down this threat.

"I put on makeup for the first time in weeks," Hart said on a video call interview, "my energy seems to be coming back."

She has been staying at home for weeks, even before shops and businesses closed. Hart suffers from diabetes and other underlying conditions, so she was scared.

"I was convinced that if I caught this, I would be dead," she added.

Her husband continued to go to work but got sick in late March. He was home for seven days with a high fever, fatigue and cough. She believes he brought the virus home.

They isolated him even within their own house.

"We would put food like on the bottom step of their stair and then like go off somewhere," Hart said, "and tell him it was ok for him to come down and come get the food."

He started recovering after a week but Jeannelle then fell sick, first with a fever.

"I would take Tylenol and that would take care of it," she said. "I was nauseous. I was completely exhausted. I think I slept eight days straight."

After she didn't feel herself getting better last week, she called her doctor and he told her to go to a flu clinic to get tested. She did and found out Saturday she tested positive for COVID-19.

"You really have to be careful not only about yourself but about the other people living in your house," Hart said, "and about where they go and who they're with."

Hart said she really did believe she would die if she got the virus, but believes the worst is now behind her.

"I'm in shock and I feel pretty good," she said, "and I'm ready to go celebrate soon but you know we have to wait for society to get started."

Her daughter also tested positive but is recovering as well. Jeannelle said she cannot stress enough that social distancing and staying at home does work and we all should be doing it to stop the spread.

